“Such a joy to watch” – Liverpool star singled out for praise by these fans as Reds lead Arsenal at half-time

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is enjoying something of a love-in from Reds fans on Twitter right now after a superb first-half showing against Arsenal.

The Brazil international has been his usual self for Jurgen Klopp’s side, showing flashes of skill and working hard off the ball to help the team to a 1-0 half-time lead over the Gunners.

Firmino is undoubtedly one of the most important performers in this Liverpool squad, and fans are delighted with what they’ve seen from him so far this afternoon.

Joel Matip’s goal separates the two teams at the moment, but if Firmino carries on playing like this he seems likely to get in on the act himself and perhaps be a contender for Man of the Match.

While there’s been a lot of hype about new Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe, it’s clear Firmino is still one of the main men in the Premier League.

Here’s some Twitter reaction to the 27-year-old’s performance so far…

