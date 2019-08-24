Video: Jurgen Klopp explains how Unai Emery outsmarted him in Liverpool-Arsenal clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was surprised by Unai Emery’s tactics for Arsenal today as they lined up in a midfield diamond.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Reds boss admitted he didn’t prepare for that and that he had to alter his own tactics later in the game to combat Emery’s.

It’s fair to say that Arsenal started quite strongly with the way they set up, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe both missing good chances before Joel Matip gave Liverpool the lead.

From then on, LFC were the better side and good value for their 3-1 win, but Klopp’s words on Arsenal’s tactics perhaps gives some cause for optimism from the Gunners’ point of view.