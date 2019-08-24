Menu

“Absolute garbage” – Manchester United ace singled out by these angry fans over poor first half vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace at half time and Jesse Lingard is one player attracting a lot of stick.

These Red Devils supporters have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at Lingard once again making Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI despite not looking like offering much for some time now.

MORE: Manchester United star dealt injury blow in first half vs Crystal Palace

The England international has scored some big goals for Man Utd in the past and enjoyed a real purple patch of form in the 2017/18 season, though it’s becoming harder to argue that he really warrants a regular place in the side.

Loads of United fans are now taking aim at Lingard, and for Solskjaer for persisting with an attacking midfield player to neither scores nor assists.

More Stories / Latest News

It remains to be seen if the Norwegian tactician will change things around at half time, but if the fans could pick anyone to go off, it seems Lingard would be first in the firing line…

UPDATE: Lingard was later replaced by Mason Greenwood, with some fans said to have cheered the decision…

More Stories Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer