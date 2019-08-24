Manchester United are losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace at half time and Jesse Lingard is one player attracting a lot of stick.

These Red Devils supporters have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at Lingard once again making Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI despite not looking like offering much for some time now.

The England international has scored some big goals for Man Utd in the past and enjoyed a real purple patch of form in the 2017/18 season, though it’s becoming harder to argue that he really warrants a regular place in the side.

Loads of United fans are now taking aim at Lingard, and for Solskjaer for persisting with an attacking midfield player to neither scores nor assists.

It remains to be seen if the Norwegian tactician will change things around at half time, but if the fans could pick anyone to go off, it seems Lingard would be first in the firing line…

Lingard is Tragic. Chance creation zero. Goals zero. He has DNA tho — Zulqy™ (@zulqy77) August 24, 2019

McTominay and Lingard are absolute garbage. Ashley Young getting found out by Zaha which I’ve anticipated.?????#mufc — ????? (@aymenAbdulk) August 24, 2019

What does Lingard bring to this United team? — Olamide (@UnclebeeOla) August 24, 2019

I feel sick seeing Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard in a Manchester United shirt in 2019. Absolutely disgusting performance. — Cathal (@MG26i) August 24, 2019

Ole is to blame too. Lingard still starting is cowardice. His willingness to go into the season without more reinforcements has cost us. The whole faith in youth spiel is fine, until it blows up in your face like this. We have no gamechangers outside of Pogba (who's playing CDM). — Fan of an ex-great club. (@JaydnMUFC) August 24, 2019

imagine getting paid millions of pounds and still being as shit at your job as lingard it — sian (@footballfan8773) August 24, 2019

No creativity at all in the midfield. If I see one more backward pass from Lingard the tv will be broken… #MUNCRY #MUFC — Top Korner ? (@Top_Korner) August 24, 2019

Lingard is the problem — morning star (@WallaceJohnmary) August 24, 2019

Lingard has no creativity. Why is playing behind the striker. No wait. Why is he playing at all ffs — Mahad Rizvi (@MahadRizvi) August 24, 2019

Don't even get me started on Lingard. I prefer not to speak — Anthony Martial (@Martialisation) August 24, 2019

UPDATE: Lingard was later replaced by Mason Greenwood, with some fans said to have cheered the decision…