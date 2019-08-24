Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has had to go off against Crystal Palace due to an injury.

The England international has had a number of fitness woes during his time as a United player, and fans won’t be too pleased to see him struggling again early on this season.

Shaw has now gone off to be replaced by veteran full-back Ashley Young, who had seemed to have more of a reduced role in the Man Utd first-team this season.

Young hasn’t exactly been too convincing of late, and fans won’t want to see him filling in for Shaw too often this term.

Of course, it’s not yet clear how bad the Shaw injury is, but many MUFC fans will be expecting the worst, given his poor record in that department.

Stretty News suggest it looked like a hamstring injury as they confirmed his removal from the game for Young.

Sub: Shaw off, Young on. You can't run off a hamstring injury. — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) August 24, 2019

United are also a goal down to Crystal Palace at the moment, with this game going from bad to worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just now.