Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez should reportedly find out if he can seal a transfer to Inter Milan in around 48 hours.

The Chile international’s future has been up in the air for some time now after a disastrous run of form at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

However, things may finally now be nearing completion as Sanchez awaits the possible green light on Monday to join Inter on an initial loan deal ahead of a permanent £15million transfer next summer, according to the Daily Express.

It remains to be seen if Sanchez will actually get that green light, but fans will surely be hoping this is now the last they’ve seen of the 30-year-old in a Man Utd shirt.

While MUFC have made a number of poor big-name signings in recent times such as Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao, the Sanchez deal is up there with the very worst of them.

The Express claim Sanchez wants to leave and there is a willingness from both clubs to get this deal done ahead of talks on Sunday.