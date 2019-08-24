Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy at having been taken off penalty duty by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Penalties have been one of the big talking points of United’s season so far, with Marcus Rashford scoring one in the opening day win over Chelsea.

Pogba then stepped up to take one instead of Rashford against Wolves, but saw his effort saved, forcing the Red Devils to settle for a 1-1 draw when they could easily have won if he’d scored.

A report from the Sun then stated Solskjaer had made it clear he wanted Rashford to be the club’s first choice penalty taker, which led to some concerns about Pogba’s mood in the changing room.

Diario Gol now add that Pogba is unhappy with Solskjaer’s decision and wants an explanation, whilst also reporting that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane continues to eye up a potential transfer.

The Spanish giants have not, however, come up with an offer that matches Man Utd’s asking price yet.

Real have until September 2nd to sign players, but one imagines MUFC are now highly unlikely to let a big name like Pogba go.

However, the 26-year-old surely won’t have been impressed as Rashford missed a penalty in the defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.