Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has made his feelings perfectly clear after watching his old side lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace today.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper was clearly not impressed with what he saw from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they conceded right at the death to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Luckily, however, there is still some hope for United, according to Schmeichel at least…

There is hope, international transfer window is open for sales until September 2nd???@ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 24, 2019

Mentioning the Man Utd Twitter account in this tweet above, Schmeichel made it clear he’s pleased to see the transfer window is still open elsewhere in Europe until September 2nd, meaning the club can still sell players.

One imagines there’s got to be a chance some of these flops could be sent packing in the next few days, though not necessarily a lot of the bunch who made it onto the pitch today.

Schmeichel’s tweet has proven popular, though, with over 3000 retweets at the time of writing, with fans clearly endorsing his message.