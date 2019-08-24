Man Utd troll Chelsea with cheeky dig and these MUFC fans loved it

Man Utd are set to face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, but their Twitter admin was busy trolling Chelsea ahead of kick-off.

The Red Devils secured a 4-0 win over the Blues in their opening game of the Premier League campaign earlier this month, overcoming a tricky first half to pick up a big victory.

They’ll be hoping to follow that up with another win over Palace this weekend, and after making a mistake with the hashtag for the game in their tweet ahead of kick-off, as seen below, the Twitter admin jokingly suggested that United wished they were in fact playing Chelsea again.

Naturally, it sparked a great reaction among the Man Utd faithful who were loving the cheeky swipe at their Premier League rivals, although they’ll hope that it doesn’t come back to haunt them when they face Palace as a defeat could make them look a little silly for making fun of the situation.

Time will tell whether or not they can pick up another three points as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men followed up that win over Chelsea with a point at Wolves, and so it’s certainly been a more positive start to the campaign for them compared to Frank Lampard’s early struggles.

As for Chelsea, they’ll have to tighten things up at the back in the second half against Norwich, otherwise they may well find themselves in trouble as they can’t afford to be so open at the back if they want to compete at the highest level this season.

United exposed those defensive vulnerabilities, and it seems their Twitter admin is keen to play them again…

?? Sunny Saturday afternoons at Old Trafford >>> Talk to us, Reds: how are you feeling? #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/dBffnucTuS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

*#MUNCRY. Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

You love to see it — Fredrik (@F_Edits) August 24, 2019