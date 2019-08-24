Man United are said to be eyeing up a move for Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, as the Red Devils begin looking at potential replacements for David De Gea.

The Spaniard had a shocker against Crystal Palace this afternoon, as he committed a horrible mistake right at the death to hand the Eagles a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

It was a really poor error for the Spanish international to make, one that even prompted fans to take to Twitter to hammer him following the match.

And amidst this, it seems like the club are preparing for life without De Gea, with the Sun noting that the club are looking at Dinamo Zagreb’s Livakovic as a possible replacement for him.

As per the report, De Gea’s deal with the club runs out next summer, and should he fail to agree a new contract, with the club are eyeing up Croat Livakovic as a player who could replace him at Old Trafford.

De Gea has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers on the planet in the past few years, and it’d come as a big blow for the Red Devils were they to lose him on a free next summer.

However Livakovic is hardly a bad ‘keeper, as during his time with Zagreb, the Croatian has managed to keep a very impressive 55 clean sheets in 107 games, a ratio of more than once every two matches.

The Sun’s report notes that Livakovic could cost United as much as £20M, a small price to pay for a player who could easily be a suitable replacement for De Gea in a few years time…