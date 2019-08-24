Newcastle Utd forward Yoshinori Muto blasted for piling pressure on Steve Bruce

Darren Bent has hit out at Newcastle Utd forward Yoshinori Muto for being public with his criticism of Steve Bruce’s tactics.

The 27-year-old made a point of addressing the lack of support he received in the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City last time out, seemingly placing the blame on Bruce for allowing him to be so isolated with the way the team was set up and attacked.

Bent has shown sympathy towards the Japanese international, but believes that he shouldn’t have gone public with his thoughts and instead should sit down with Bruce and discuss his concerns.

By speaking to the media bout his gripes, Bent insists that is merely ramping the pressure up on Bruce with the fans, and that is ultimately not going to help anyone at the club.

“It’s never good because it’s like he’s blaming Bruce’s tactics. I get what he means by being isolated,” he told Football Insider.

“That’s something you have a conversation with your manager, say that the way that you’re playing, you’re not going to score goals. Him coming out and saying that, he’s putting a little bit more pressure on the manager.

“Then Newcastle fans will be like: ‘See, it’s Bruce’s fault, even the players don’t like his tactics,’ and it’s just another unnecessary problem that they don’t need.”

It’s not been a good start for Bruce and the Magpies though, as they’ve slipped to defeats to Arsenal and Norwich to start the new Premier League campaign and it doesn’t get any easier as they face a trip to Tottenham on Sunday.