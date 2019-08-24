Nicolas Pepe looks set to start for Arsenal for the first time today against Liverpool in their Premier League clash later this afternoon.

The Gunners travel to Anfield in a game they’ll be desperate to come away from with at least a point as they look to make progress on some poor performances in recent seasons.

Arsenal have often been particularly poor in away games against the rest of the big six – Liverpool, Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Signings like Pepe will have been targeted to help improve that record, and journalist James Benge claims the Ivory Coast international could be coming in for Alexandre Lacazette today.

Hearing that Lacazette will be on the bench today, Pepe starting. Unconfirmed for time being. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 24, 2019

He does stress, however, that this is currently unconfirmed, though we should have team news shortly as kick-off is just over an hour away.

Pepe has been limited to substitute appearances in his brief Arsenal career so far, and fans will no doubt be excited to see what the 24-year-old can do from the start.

UPDATE: It was an accurate call – Pepe has now been confirmed as starting for Arsenal!