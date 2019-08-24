Video: Marcus Rashford messes up good chance for Man United after great play by Harry Maguire

Manchester United should perhaps be 1-0 up against Crystal Palace after Marcus Rashford made a mess of this opportunity by falling over.

The England international was superbly put through by Harry Maguire, who showed his quality at playing out from the back by bursting into midfield and playing a perfectly-weighted ball for his team-mate.

What a finish from Rashford pic.twitter.com/irK87P8Rb4 — CHE (@wise_lol) August 24, 2019

United fans will be pleased to see that from their summer signing, but there’s no doubt Rashford needs to be doing better in those kinds of situations.

After a draw with Wolves on Monday, the Red Devils will be eager to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace this weekend.