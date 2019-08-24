Real Madrid are reportedly willing to make a move for Everton goalie Maarten Stekelenburg as a replacement for Keylor Navas who could go to PSG.

Navas lost his place in Real’s starting XI following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois. The Costa Rican international made only 21 appearances across all competitions last season with 7 clean sheets to his name.

SEE MORE: Zidane wants late swoop for €45m Brazilian ace to bolster Real Madrid attacking options

Navas has been linked to PSG with Marca claiming that the Ligue 1 champions are very close to signing him with negotiations on the brink of completion.

Los Blancos are eager to bring in a replacement for the 32-year-old and have shown interest in former Liverpool and Barcelona keeper Pepe Reina according to AS.

However, if they are unable to sign the Spaniard, Real Madrid will try to make a move for Everton goalie Stekelenburg according to a report from Football Insider which also states that the La Liga giants have contacted the Dutchman’s representatives.

The 36-year-old was instrumental in Netherlands’ run to the 2010 World Cup Final, conceding just 6 goals during the competition.

Stekelenburg joined Everton from Fulham in 2016 and has made 26 appearances for the Toffees so far, making 7 clean sheets. Last season, the Dutchman made only 2 appearances for Marco Silva’s team in League Cup matches against Rotherham and Southampton.

Stekelenburg who is in the twilight of his career, could be a decent addition to Real Madrid’s squad because of his experience and might also get a few minutes in the Copa del Rey if not in the La Liga.