Following his brilliant performance against PSG for Stade Rennais this season, it seems like a lot has been made of 16-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The teenager put in a Man of the Match-worthy performance against Thomas Tuchel’s side earlier this campaign, as he showed the world exactly why some are rating him so highly.

And now, it seems like some clubs were aware of Camavinga’s potential and ability even before his superb display against PSG last weekend.

As per L’Equipe, via the Sun, both Arsenal and Spurs have offers for the 16-year-old rejected by Stade Rennais this summer, with the French side managing to keep ahold of the youngster beyond the English transfer deadline.

The report also states that both Barcelona and Real Madrid had moves for the Frenchman rejected by Stade Rennais, a factor that shows just how highly rated Camavinga really is!

Camavinga’s display against PSG was top class for a player who’s just 16 years old.

The midfielder managed to help his defence keep Kylian Mbappe and Co quiet throughout the match, with the wonder-kid also bagging himself an assist during the match as well, as he helped Rennais condemn PSG to their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see just how much Camavinga develops over the next 12 months or so, and whether Arsenal and Spurs will be launching further bids for the youngster in the future…