A number of Man Utd stars reportedly want Marcus Rashford to be the club’s assigned penalty taker after the controversy on Monday night.

The Red Devils missed the chance to secure all three points against Wolves after Paul Pogba missed from the penalty spot in the second half at Molineux.

SEE MORE: Agreement on Monday touted for Man Utd ace to move closer to Old Trafford exit

It came despite Rashford scoring from the spot in the opening weekend win over Chelsea, while it was later confirmed after the game that the duo are both assigned to penalties and they ultimately decide on the pitch at the time who will take it.

Neither Solskjaer nor Rashford seemed too fussed with the talking point after the Wolves game, as they both insisted that it’s normal and that the system works for them.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a number of Man Utd players in fact want Rashford on penalties moving forward and that’s not a surprise if accurate given his superior record compared to Pogba.

The Frenchman has now missed four of his 11 Premier League penalties in his career, and so that alone would make a strong argument to take him off penalty duty and give it to Rashford, who in contrast has looked prolific from 12 yards out.

Time will tell whether or not Solskjaer and Man Utd make that decision, or if presented with a similar situation against Crystal Palace on Saturday, that there is further debate over who takes a penalty if one is awarded.

Based on the report above though, it would appear as though Rashford has the backing of the United squad…