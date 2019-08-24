Arsenal fans hammered David Luiz on Twitter this evening after the Brazilian made a costly error to concede a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield.

Luiz, who arrived from Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea on deadline day, was elected to start against Liverpool today, however given how the Brazilian international’s performed, this looks to have been somewhat of a mistake from manager Unai Emery.

The defender was left for dead by Salah for the Reds’ third goal, with Luiz also being heavily at fault for the home side’s second goal, which came from the spot.

After being turned by Salah in the box, Luiz pulled the Egyptian’s shirt, as he gave the referee no choice but to award Liverpool a penalty, and him a yellow card.

It was a stupid mistake from Luiz, something fans would’ve become accustom to following his two previous stints at Stamford Bridge.

Following this error, AFC fans took to Twitter to call for the club to send Luiz back to Chelsea.

If he keeps on making mistakes like this, we’d probably want him sent back to the Blues too!

Send Luiz back to Chelsea please. What a liability #LFCARS — Graham (@CaptivePhotons) August 24, 2019

David Luiz really is a clown. Sideshow fekking Bob. Send him back to Chelsea. Dunce. — Maxie Millian (@MaxieMillian1) August 24, 2019

@ChelseaFC please take David Luiz back. — Kibby (@EdwardKipsanai) August 24, 2019

Petition to return David Luiz back to Chelsea — Habiba Shaker (@habibashaker) August 24, 2019

Send Luiz back — Michael ?? (@MrBameyangV2) August 24, 2019

Send this luiz guy back to Chelsea — D1 ??? (@dkumi_11) August 24, 2019

David Luiz go back to Chelsea you scum — Joe Balsamo (@jabalsam) August 24, 2019