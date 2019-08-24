Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to his side’s latest penalty fiasco as Marcus Rashford missed from the spot against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 at home by Roy Hodgson’s side in a surprise result, with Rashford’s effort from the penalty coming back off the post.

This follows the notable incident in the Wolves game on Monday evening, when Paul Pogba took the penalty off Rashford and had his effort saved, blowing the opportunity to win as the match finished 1-1 at Molineux.

Solskjaer has given a response of sorts to Rashford’s miss today, with the Norwegian tactician seeming calm about the issue, despite it looking potentially like becoming a bit of a problem for Man Utd.

One has to wonder if all the attention on the Pogba-Rashford row on Monday affected the England international today, but Solskjaer thinks if his team keeps being award penalties, they’ll score them more often than not.

Solskjær: "Two games, two missed penalties. It’s part and parcel of it. Sometimes it happens. I have missed a few myself. If we score them it’s a different story." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 24, 2019

Solskjær: "If we keep putting ourselves in those positions we will get more penalties and we will score. It is just one of those things. We trust them to score again." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 24, 2019

