Without a win all season and rock bottom of the Championship the last thing Stoke City want, or need, is the league leaders Leeds United visiting the Bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

How to Watch Stoke v Leeds Live Streaming

Bet365 are live streaming this game for UK visitors through their website this afternoon

What Time does Stoke v Leeds kickoff?

The two teams do battle at 3pm on Saturday 24th August in what is set to be an intriguing game.

Where is Stoke v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke.

What is the Stoke v Leeds Utd Team News?

Jack Butland could be dropped from the Potters’ starting eleven following a dismal display at Preston. The England international had a torrid night single handedly gifting North End all three points by being at fault for two of their three goals.

But it’s not just Butland who’s been performing below par. Questions have been asked about the entire squad who seem to be struggling to adapt to Nathan Jones’ brand of football.

In complete contrast Leeds are flying, again. The preseason promotion favourites are living up to expectations winning three and drawing one of their opening four games. And while it’s too early to predict who’ll go up and who won’t, you’d expect Leeds to be bang in the mix come the end of the season.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the only goal in Leeds’ deserved victory over Brentford in midweek and the on loan striker is 21/10 to bag anytime against Stoke.

Stoke were 2-1 winners the last time Leeds visited and it’s 12/1 for a repeat scoreline on Saturday.

Over 3.5 goals has copped three times in the last four meetings between the two sides and it’s 12/5 to land again.

Stoke are yet to keep a clean sheet In the league this season while Leeds have bagged eight goals in their opening four games. The visitors are 10/11 to score two or more goals.

The hosts are 27/10 to bag their first three points of the season, the draw is 5/2 and Leeds are 11/10 to secure another victory.

