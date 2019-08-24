Tottenham will reportedly consider an exit for Christian Eriksen before September 2, if they receive offers of £50m or more for their star man.

The 27-year-old has been a vital figure for Spurs since his move from Ajax, as he has contributed 66 goals and 86 assists in 279 appearances for the club.

While they have continued to fall just short of winning trophies, there is no doubt that Tottenham are going from strength to strength on and off the pitch, and so keeping their best players to help build on that progress will be crucial.

However, with Eriksen’s current contract set to expire next summer, it represents a problem for Spurs as they will certainly not want to lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail report that Eriksen could be given the green light to move on before the European deadline on September 2, if an offer of £50m or more is made with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid specifically noted in the report as being interested parties.

The decision is said to have come after a meeting between Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy, and while the Argentine coach is said to be against losing Eriksen, if the Danish international isn’t going to sign a new contract, that is ultimately the most sensible strategy to adopt.

It would be a huge blow in itself to see him leave, but to leave for no fee would be a major setback for Spurs in their ability to fill the void he would leave behind.

Further, the idea of selling abroad will also surely appeal to Tottenham in order to avoid strengthening a direct rival, with the Telegraph noting that Man Utd were keen prior to the deadline in England earlier this month.

The last thing that they would want is to see Eriksen strengthen another Premier League side, and so time will tell if either Real Madrid or Atleti, or perhaps another club around Europe for that matter, make a move for Eriksen in the next week or so.