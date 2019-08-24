Menu

Video: Crystal Palace stun Manchester United with late winner from David de Gea blunder

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are turning on goalkeeper David de Gea after he let in a sloppy late winner for Crystal Palace in today’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Patrick van Aanholt breaks forward for Palace to grab a shock winner, just moments after Daniel James had levelled things up for Man Utd.

It’s extremely poor play from De Gea, whose form also took a real dip in the second half of last season.

Unsurprisingly, loads of United fans now seem to have had enough of the Spain international as they call for him to be axed…

https://twitter.com/BoredRor/status/1165291172375519232

More Stories David de Gea patrick van aanholt