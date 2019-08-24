Manchester United fans are turning on goalkeeper David de Gea after he let in a sloppy late winner for Crystal Palace in today’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Patrick van Aanholt breaks forward for Palace to grab a shock winner, just moments after Daniel James had levelled things up for Man Utd.

It’s extremely poor play from De Gea, whose form also took a real dip in the second half of last season.

Unsurprisingly, loads of United fans now seem to have had enough of the Spain international as they call for him to be axed…

De Gea is finished get him out — Trill ? (@Tyrell2Trill) August 24, 2019

My word my stream died when they scored…. get DE GEA OUT https://t.co/Ic56uPD29G — vK (@Pogbrazy) August 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/BoredRor/status/1165291172375519232

De Gea FINISHED out here ?? — Sean (@AsteriDunamis) August 24, 2019

Shocking GK from De Gea. FFS — ? ED WOODWARD & GLAZERS OUT! ? (@ALii_NaQvii) August 24, 2019

Howler from de Gea. We need him on his top form asap. We run out ideas against teams who want to sit back and defend. — Kaif (@Mr_Hu55) August 24, 2019