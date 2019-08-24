Menu

Video: “Absolute filth” – Liverpool’s Firmino pulls off sensational skill vs Arsenal to leave some fans in awe

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino pulled off a sensational piece of skill against Arsenal this evening, as the Brazilian seemingly tried to score one of the best goals of the season.

With the score at 1-0, Firmino tried to double the Reds’ lead in spectacular fashion just before half time, as he flicked the ball up to himself, and over the head of Dani Ceballos in the process, before firing a volley at goal, which was unfortunately blocked.

It Firmino had scored that, we wouldn’t have stopped talking about it for months, and neither would have these fans by the sounds of it!

