Video: “Absolutely ridiculous” – Some Man United fans fuming with Red Devils ace’s part in Crystal Palace goal

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Man United conceded a shock goal against Crystal Palace this afternoon following some poor defending from Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. 

Despite dominating their opponents for the first half hour of the match, United ended up falling behind after Jordan Ayew finished well after being played through by Jeffrey Schlup.

Both Maguire and Lindelof could’ve done better do prevent the goal, and following the strike, fans flocked to Twitter to hammer the Swede for his mistake in the build-up to Ayew’s goal.

In fairness, the former Benfica man should’ve definitely done better on this occasion…

