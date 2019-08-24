Man United conceded a shock goal against Crystal Palace this afternoon following some poor defending from Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Despite dominating their opponents for the first half hour of the match, United ended up falling behind after Jordan Ayew finished well after being played through by Jeffrey Schlup.

Jordan Ayew goal Crystal palace vs Manchester United 1-0 #MUNCRYpic.twitter.com/uUOjWuZsGZ — Zwode (@STREQM1) August 24, 2019

Both Maguire and Lindelof could’ve done better do prevent the goal, and following the strike, fans flocked to Twitter to hammer the Swede for his mistake in the build-up to Ayew’s goal.

In fairness, the former Benfica man should’ve definitely done better on this occasion…

Lindelof to blame! Absolutely ridiculous. — Samir (@samirooney) August 24, 2019

Good lord Lindelof — Thomas ?? (@MasonGreenwould) August 24, 2019

lindelof gotta do better there ffs — Humera (@humera_d) August 24, 2019

Lindelof has to do better in the air there — GrandMaster Natz ? (@Natz_reloaded) August 24, 2019

Pathetic from Lindelof. He's not even up against a big man. Has to be winning those for breakfast. — Ramos the mad Titan (@MuppyDeemus) August 24, 2019