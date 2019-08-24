Video: Karim Benzema scores fantastic volley on the turn to hand Real Madrid late lead vs Real Valladolid

Karim Benzema looked as if he was to be Real Madrid’s saviour today, as the Frenchman bagged a late goal to hand Los Blancos a 1-0 lead over Real Valladolid at the Bernabeu.

With just eight minutes of normal time remaining, the Frenchman finally managed to break the deadlock, and what a way to do it!

Varane assist. Benzema world class finish. French connection ?? pic.twitter.com/okLYXKStOp — Andres (@MiIitao) August 24, 2019

Most underrated number 9 in europe. What a player. Don Karim Benzema. pic.twitter.com/r3OMkEwx06 — Alicia | was @asensional (@RMCFAlicia) August 24, 2019

After being given the ball by Raphael Varane with his back to goal, Benzema turned and shot all in one movement, as he somehow found the back of the net to open the scoring for Zidane’s side.

However, unluckily for Real, they were then pegged back by Valladolid following a goal from Sergi Guardiola.

Looks like this Benzema strike wasn’t enough to hand them all three points…