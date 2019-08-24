Video: Superb goal from Mason Mount restores Chelsea lead vs Norwich

In a thrilling start to their clash with Norwich City on Saturday, Chelsea twice took the lead in the opening 17 minutes of the game at Carrow Road.

Tammy Abraham initially struck for the visitors, before Todd Cantwell brought Norwich level. However, minutes later Chelsea were back in the lead.

It came after a lovely bit of play from Mason Mount, who darted on the inside before producing an excellent curled finish into the back of the net, as seen in the video below. The 20-year-old showed real class with the control and strike, and he certainly looks like a big player for Chelsea this season.

It was another quality bit of play from the youngster who is repaying the faith shown in him from Frank Lampard, but Chelsea will hope to protect their lead for a little longer this time round.

The Blues have picked up just a point from their opening two Premier League games, and so Lampard and his players will be desperate to get that first win on the board this weekend.