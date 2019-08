Will Hughes certainly had a moment to forget for Watford this afternoon, as the Hornets midfielders missed a guilt-edged chance to hand his side the lead vs West Ham.

With the score tied at 1-1, Hughes was handed the chance to give the home side a 2-1 lead after the ball was played across the goal line by Andre Gray.

However, the former Derby man somehow managed to miss from about one yard out when it definitely seemed easier to score!

He won’t be wanting to watch that back any time soon…