Menu

‘What a beautiful scene’ – These Chelsea fans loved what Abraham did after goal vs Norwich

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal for the club at senior level on Saturday, and he wanted to share the moment with boss Frank Lampard.

It took the Blues just a matter of minutes to break the deadlock at Carrow Road, with Abraham producing an excellent finish to find the back of the net.

SEE MORE: Video: Tammy Abraham produces brilliant finish to get off the mark for Chelsea

Norwich pegged Chelsea back twice in the opening 17 minutes though in a thrilling encounter, but Abraham will remember his goal for some time to come.

Not only has Lampard’s faith in the youngster been shown this season by giving him opportunities to shine at senior level, but as noted by the Independent, the Chelsea boss has backed his player after he came under disgraceful abuse earlier this month.

In turn, the pair will undoubtedly have built up a strong relationship and that was evident in Abraham’s celebration as he immediate ran over to his coach and embraced him along with the rest of the players on and off the pitch.

It could prove to be a big moment for Abraham as he’ll be hungry for more goals moving forward, and it will certainly be a big relief to get off the mark while the Chelsea fans below certainly loved his celebration with Lampard…

More Stories about Frank Lampard
More Stories Frank Lampard Tammy Abraham