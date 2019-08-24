‘What a beautiful scene’ – These Chelsea fans loved what Abraham did after goal vs Norwich

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal for the club at senior level on Saturday, and he wanted to share the moment with boss Frank Lampard.

It took the Blues just a matter of minutes to break the deadlock at Carrow Road, with Abraham producing an excellent finish to find the back of the net.

SEE MORE: Video: Tammy Abraham produces brilliant finish to get off the mark for Chelsea

Norwich pegged Chelsea back twice in the opening 17 minutes though in a thrilling encounter, but Abraham will remember his goal for some time to come.

Not only has Lampard’s faith in the youngster been shown this season by giving him opportunities to shine at senior level, but as noted by the Independent, the Chelsea boss has backed his player after he came under disgraceful abuse earlier this month.

In turn, the pair will undoubtedly have built up a strong relationship and that was evident in Abraham’s celebration as he immediate ran over to his coach and embraced him along with the rest of the players on and off the pitch.

It could prove to be a big moment for Abraham as he’ll be hungry for more goals moving forward, and it will certainly be a big relief to get off the mark while the Chelsea fans below certainly loved his celebration with Lampard…

Abraham celebration with Lampard ?? pic.twitter.com/v5ayFnMpYc — GIF (@MadridGIF) August 24, 2019

I got chills when Abraham hugged Lampard after he scored. Good for him. — H™? (@RegistaRoleJ5) August 24, 2019

Love Tammy going over to celebrate with Frank and the rest of the squad. You could see how much it meant to Abraham to finally repay Lampard's trust. — London Is Blue Podcast ? (@LondonBluePod) August 24, 2019

Abraham scores and goes straight to embrace Frank Lampard. What a beautiful scene. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) August 24, 2019

the way he ran to lampard omg my heart — M? (@skyxbluesilk) August 24, 2019