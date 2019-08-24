Menu

‘Why is that clown starting?’ – Solskjaer’s decision to start out-of-form Man United ace vs Palace sends some fans into uproar

Man United fans were not best pleased with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Jesse Lingard against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Red Devils take on Roy Hodgson’s side today, as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Solskjaer has opted to choose the exact same line-up that drew 1-1 with Wolves on Monday earlier this week.

The Norwegian has decided that Pogba is worthy of starting the game despite his penalty miss at Molineux, a fair decision given that the Frenchman is arguably the club’s best player.

Solskjaer has also chosen to start England international Jesse Lingard for his side’s game against the Eagles later on today, a decision that certainly hasn’t pleased many United fans.

Lingard has been massively out of form for the Red Devils for quite some time now, with the midfielder’s last league goal coming against Cardiff back in December 2018.

Following the announcement of their side’s starting XI, United supporters flocked to Twitter to hammer the decision to start Lingard today.

Given how he’s been playing in recent months, we can’t really blame them!

