Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to express their annoyance at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench for the Reds’ clash against Arsenal today.

The Merseyside club take on Unai Emery’s side at Anfield today, with both sides looking to keep up their 100% starts to the season.

The home side will surely be the favourite for this evening’s clash given their record against the Gunners at Anfield in recent seasons.

Klopp has elected to start a pretty much full-strength side today, with all of the likes of Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mane, Salah, Firmino and Fabinho all being chosen to start against their north London opponents.

However despite this, some fans aren’t too pleased with the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain has been deprived of a start against his former club this evening.

The England international has only recently returned from injury, and given how long he was out for, it seems like Liverpool fans are desperate to see him lining up in a Reds shirt again soon if these tweets are anything to go off…

Fffs why not start ox…cba — ?? HYPR?? (@_sai777_) August 24, 2019

Solid lineup. Shame Ox isn’t starting. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 24, 2019

No ox 🙁 — H (@Gxxnna) August 24, 2019

Why not ox ffs — . (@tiblfc) August 24, 2019

No Oxlade-Chamberlain starting against his old club and depriving us of a 25-yard screamer? pic.twitter.com/TT8JyrHiOx — ? (@NDK8A) August 24, 2019