Talks in London this week: PSG prepare £100m swoop for Arsenal transfer target to replace Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to send a team to London this week to try and clinch the transfer of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar.

The Ligue 1 giants could be about to sell Neymar to Real Madrid or Barcelona for around £200million, and could quite easily sign the £100m-rated Zaha as a replacement with that money.

That’s their plan at the moment, according to the Daily Mirror, though Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is also an option, while both players joining could also be a possibility.

Zaha has shone in the Premier League and was notably linked by i News and others with Arsenal earlier in the summer, and the Mirror claim PSG see the Ivory Coast international as a player who could please the Parc des Princes crowd.

There’s no doubt Zaha has plenty of flair and skill – take a look at him tormenting Ashley Young here – but it would be interesting to see if he has enough end-product to really do the business at a top club.

The 26-year-old notably flopped at Manchester United as a youngster, but has perhaps matured since then to become ready for another go at joining an elite European side.

It’s certainly easy to see how Zaha could have been a fine fit for Arsenal if they’d managed to get him to boost their attack this summer.

However, with Nicolas Pepe joining instead, it may be that that ship has now sailed and Zaha would be better off trying to move abroad now rather than wait for another potential offer from the Emirates Stadium in January or next summer.