Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is enjoying himself this afternoon as he torments Manchester United left-back Ashley Young.

Watch below as the Ivory Coast international beats Young over and over again on the edge of the box before getting his cross in.

Wilfried Zaha just murdered Ashley Young. This is filth ? pic.twitter.com/Gt2qYXALxG — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 24, 2019

Young had to come on for Man Utd as Luke Shaw went off injured earlier in the first half, during which Palace also took the lead through Jordan Ayew.

So far, not an afternoon MUFC fans will be enjoying, and Zaha seems determined to make it even worse for his old club.

Zaha has just sent Ashley Young to the shops. Silly. ? pic.twitter.com/I9fyKrTmHH — The Futbol Page (@TheFutbolPage) August 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/FootbaII_HQ/status/1165274963596709888