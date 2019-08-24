Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly identified West Ham Utd ace Felipe Anderson as a possible target before the transfer deadline.

The Spanish giants have made some big signings this summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy all joining the club.

However, with the transfer window open until September 2 in Spain, there is still time for further changes to be made to the squad, and it’s been suggested Zidane has his sights set on one target in particular.

According to Don Balon, the French tactician wants Real Madrid to move for Anderson, with ongoing doubts over their ability to sign either Paul Pogba or Neymar this summer.

It’s added that the Hammers star could cost around €45m, and although it’s suggested that he would perhaps be the easiest of the three targets to land, it remains to be seen if West Ham have any intention of listening to offers for the Brazilian forward.

The 26-year-old has shown his quality since moving to London from Lazio, bagging 10 goals and five assists in 41 appearances for West Ham.

However, it’s a huge step in quality, expectation and pressure to go to Real Madrid, and so it’s a debatable one as to whether or not it would be a smart move from the La Liga giants.

It’s not the first time that he’s been linked with a move to the Bernabeu though, with Sky Sports noting back in March that Real Madrid were considering him if they couldn’t sign Hazard.

It turned out that they did sign the Belgian star, but based on the report above, Anderson remains a potential target to continue to strengthen Zidane’s attacking options. It is though added by Don Balon, that the hierarchy aren’t yet convinced over such a swoop and so the Madrid boss may have some persuading to do.