James Maddison’s former Leicester City teammate Danny Simpson believes that the midfielder will be sealing a transfer to Manchester United one day.

As per the Daily Mirror, United are preparing to make a move for the Foxes talisman in the January transfer window, with the club expecting Maddison to cost them around £80M.

And now, it seems like United will be successful in their pursuit of the Englishman if Danny Simpson’s opinion is anything to go off.

According to the Mirror, was questioned about whether he thinks Maddison will end up sealing a move to Old Trafford in the future, with the 32-year-old replying with “Yeah. He, for me, is world class. I think people are speaking right now but honestly I think for an English player as well, honestly he’s world class and he’s only going to get better and better.”

Simpson previously played with Maddison during the duo’s time together at the King Power Stadium, and therefore, will most likely know the midfielder better than most.

Thus, this opinion from the former Leicester man will surely be seen as good news by the club’s fans in regards to their side’s pursuit of the midfielder.

Since joining Leicester from Norwich City in the summer of 2018, Maddison has managed to turn into one of the Premier League’s best creative midfielders.

In 39 league outings for the Foxes, the 22-year-old has managed to score seven and assist nine, an impressive return, one that could see him called up the Gareth Southgate’s England set-up in the near future.

Moreover, this form from Maddison could also seen him earn a move for Man United in future windows if Simpson’s words are anything to go off…