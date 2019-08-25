Paulo Dybala’s agent has offered clarification on the real reason behind why a potential move to Man Utd failed to materialise this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, it had been reported ahead of the transfer deadline in England that talks were being held over a switch to Old Trafford for the 25-year-old.

However, it is specifically added in that report that wage demands and a lack of desire to join Man Utd were the touted reasons over why those negotiations ultimately broke down.

A few weeks have passed since, but Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, has revealed that it had nothing to do with personal terms or rumours of commissions involved in the deal, as there were issues that weren’t overcome between the two clubs in question.

“Was the negotiation skipped with Manchester United? Yes, I talked to the English club, but the stories on commissions are not true. There were issues between the clubs,” he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

In turn, that would ultimately suggest that there was no agreement between the clubs to even advance it to a stage of talks over personal terms, and so perhaps the earlier suggestions of Dybala placing doubt over the move may well be inaccurate.

That is of course his agent’s version of events and so it could differ from how other interpreted the situation, and what is clear is that Dybala didn’t get a move to Man Utd and remained on the bench for his side’s win over Parma in the opening game of the new Serie A season.

With the transfer window open around Europe until September 2, it remains to be seen if he eyes a departure elsewhere, or if he does stay in Turin and is left frustrated over a lack of playing time. In the event of the latter, perhaps Man Utd will look to revisit their interest in January or the summer and try again to find an agreement with Juventus.