Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos hailed Neymar, calling the Brazilian one of the top three footballers on the planet.

The PSG winger has been linked to a move to Los Blancos with Serbian outlet claiming that the La Liga giants offered €120 million along with Keylor Navas and Luka Jovic in exchange for the 27-year-old.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid make STAGGERING bid of €120m and one of their Summer signings for Neymar

Following yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid, Ramos said that Neymar was one of the top three players in the world but his team is ready to move on with the players they have now. As quoted by Goal, the centre-back said: “Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world. Talking about signings is a lack of respect for this great team.

“These things are always talked about at Real Madrid and even more so when the transfer window is open. Players must be cold with these things.”

Interestingly, Neymar called Ramos the best footballer he faced. As quoted by AS, the former Barcelona man told Oh My Goal: “The best footballer I’ve faced is Sergio Ramos. He’s a very good central defender and he also scores goals. It’s very complicated to play against him. I’ve also faced Thiago Silva – they’re both very good.”

Real Madrid have a pretty strong squad which has a very good chance of lifting silverware this season even if Neymar doesn’t join them. Los Blancos drew their second La Liga game against Real Valladolid thanks to a late equaliser from Sergi Guardiola who cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener. Real will next take on Villarreal on Sunday.