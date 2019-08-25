Real Madrid are seemingly closing in on a move for Brazilian superstar Neymar, with the club expected to announce the arrival of the Brazilian next Thursday.

As per Diario Gol, journalists close to the club have confirmed that the club are going to present Neymar as their newest signing on Thursday, with Los Blancos seemingly having beaten Barcelona to the forward’s signature.

The report also notes that Neymar will sign a five-year deal with €35M per season with the Spanish giants, as the PSG superstar looks to seal a return to Spain.

During his time with PSG, Neymar has shown that he might even be too good for Ligue 1, as the Brazilian has bagged a ridiculous 51 goals and 29 assists in just 58 games in all competitions during his time with the French giants.

During his last stint in Spain, Neymar did wonders, as he helped Barcelona win a number of trophies over a four year period.

Between the years of 2013 and 2017, Neymar managed to bag 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games for the Blaugrana, as he helped guide the club to a treble and a domestic double in consecutive seasons.

If Neymar does end up joining Real Madrid on Thursday, it’ll surely come as a big blow for Ernesto Valverde’s side, who’ll be seeing their arch rivals beat them to the signature of one of the world’s best and most consistent players.