Unai Emery’s decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of his Arsenal squad to face Liverpool has led to fresh doubts emerging over his future at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old wasn’t even named on the bench for the clash at Anfield, with the Gunners going on to lose 3-1 to suffer their first defeat of the Premier League season.

As noted by The Sun, Ozil was considered fully fit after returning to full training this week, and the decision from Emery to leave him out has led to fresh question marks being raised over his future at Arsenal with the suggestion being that he could be forced to consider his options.

While other factors and circumstances have contributed to the fact that the German playmaker hasn’t yet featured this season, it goes back to last year where despite making 35 appearances across all competitions, he struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up and was snubbed at times by Emery even after being pictured in training during the week.

For a player of his quality and at this stage of his career, he will be desperate to be playing week in and week out, and so that in turn does raise a genuine question mark over whether or not he’ll stick it out at Arsenal and try to force his way into Emery’s XI, or consider an exit in January or next summer if it continues this way.

Ozil now faces even more competition after the arrivals of Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe over the summer, and so it does raise the question as to whether or not he will feature heavily in the coming weeks and months.

The other side of the argument could be that Arsenal will be competing across multiple fronts again this season and so they’ll need depth to rotate over the course of the campaign.

Nevertheless, to not even be named in the squad is a blow for any player, especially if it’s such a big game like Liverpool away, and so it will be interesting to see if Ozil is involved next weekend against Tottenham.