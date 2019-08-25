Arsenal could reportedly see Bordeaux make a move for Mohamed Elneny before the transfer window deadline in France on September 2.

The 27-year-old was restricted to just 17 appearances last season while he has yet to feature for the Gunners this year with competition for places increasing.

As noted by the Guardian, Unai Emery has even publicly advised both Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi to seek exits before the deadline, as ultimately he can’t reassure them over playing time this season.

In turn, it seems like the best solution for all concerned would be to seal an exit next week, and now The Sun, via Foot Mercato, report that Bordeaux are eyeing a swoop for the midfield ace.

That would present Elneny with an opportunity to seal a reunion with former Arsenal teammate Laurent Koscielny, who completed his return to France earlier this summer.

Time will tell if the deal goes through, but ultimately with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock all getting playing time in the Arsenal midfield so far this season, it paints a very bleak picture in terms of Elneny’s chances of playing regularly moving forward.

As noted by the Express, he has also been linked with a switch to Turkey this summer, but his wages have been singled out as a possible stumbling block in that potential move.

It remains to be seen if Bordeaux experience similar issues if they can firstly reach an agreement with the Gunners, but a move to Ligue 1 will surely appeal more to the Egyptian international at this stage of his career.