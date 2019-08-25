Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is being linked with a move to Galatasaray, but his wages could reportedly scupper any exit from the Emirates.

The 27-year-old made just 17 appearances last season and has yet to feature this time round as he doesn’t appear to have a key role to play under Unai Emery.

Coupled with the addition of Dani Ceballos this summer, to add to competition from the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock, it looks bleak for the Egyptian international in terms of cementing his place in the starting line-up.

Further, as noted by the Guardian, Emery himself even revealed that he has advised both Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi to leave before the transfer deadline around Europe on September 2, as ultimately he can’t guarantee them regular playing time.

It appears as though Elneny in particular is searching for a solution, but according to The Express, his wages could scupper a move to Galatasaray unless Arsenal are perhaps willing to contribute to his reported £55,000-a-week salary, with the Turkish giants said to only be willing to pay him £25,000-a-week.

That is a significant difference to make up, and so it remains to be seen if further negotiations help reach an agreement, or if Arsenal are forced to play their part in helping smooth over an exit.

A departure from the Emirates seems like the sensible solution for all concerned, but Elneny will surely be put off by such a move if the touted figures above are accurate, as that is a hefty reduction on his wages.