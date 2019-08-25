Barca make fourth Neymar offer but star now open to staying in France

Neymar’s future is still up in the air with various rumours of transfer bids coming in for him while he continues to be left out of PSG’s squad. According to reports there is a new bid coming in for him but he’s also open to staying in Paris for another year.

According to TF1, Barcelona are preparing a fourth bid to bring the Brazilian back to Spain which will likely feature at least one player being offered in exchange.

The main candidate seems to be Ousmane Dembele who is looking like he is out of favour and desperately needs a move. It’s worth noting his excellent season with Borussia Dortmund that convinced Barca to sign him came under the management of current PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

READ MORE: Barcelona star looks set to leave after falling out with club chief

There are no figures mentioned for any cash that would be offered as well as the Frenchman. The story also suggests that Lionel Messi is insisting they re-sign the star as part of his talks to extend his contract at the Nou Camp.

The article mentions the other potential transfer options being Real Madrid and Juventus but they don’t seem close to being able to put together an acceptable bid.

As a result of no agreement looking close at this point, the story further suggests that Neymar and his camp are now fully considering staying in France for at least one more year. If that happens it will be interesting to see the reception he gets from PSG fans when he returns.

Time is running out for any team to agree a deal for Neymar so it could be that remaining is now the most likely option for him.