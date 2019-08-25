According to reports, Barcelona are prepared to give Paris Saint-Germain the choice of two different offers in their next meeting to discuss the re-signing of Neymar.

According to Spanish outlet AS via French newspaper Le Parisien, Barcelona are preparing to make two offers to Paris Saint-Germain for wantaway superstar Neymar’s services.

It’s reported that the first option will be a loan swap deal which would see Ousmane Dembele returning to his homeland in the opposite direction, Barcelona would be able to make Neymar’s signature permanent for €40m plus Dembele.

The alternative option is a loan for Neymar which includes an obligatory option of €170m that Barcelona will be required to pay next summer.

Giving PSG the choice of two bids could seriously improve the Catalan giants’ chances of re-signing the attacker. One potential stumbling block in the deal is that Dembele isn’t keen on a move away from Barcelona, this is surprising considering that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel could get the tricky winger back to his best. Tuchel managed Dembele during his time at Borussia Dortmund. It will be interesting to see if either of these proposals will satisfy PSG’s demands, according to Goal, the Parisians value the star between €220m to €250m.

Even if the La Liga champions agree a fee for Neymar, they’ll still have to agree personal terms with the global star.

According to Spanish television channel El Chiringuito, Neymar is demanding a staggering contract worth €35m-a-year from interested parties Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona have no choice but to stump up the cash for the Brazilian, the alternative is losing him to their biggest rivals.

Either club would become instant favourites for the Champions League trophy if they were to get Neymar on board, the 27-year-old should consider his next move very carefully.

Neymar appears to have a difficult choice on his hands; return to the club where he was hugely successful in an attempt to take over Spain and Europe once again or become the face of a new-look Madrid side under Zinedine Zidane’s tutelage.