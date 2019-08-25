Liverpool will reportedly have to decide on the future of Bobby Duncan as it’s claimed that Fiorentina have made an offer to prise him away from Merseyside.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a productive season at youth level last year, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists in 36 appearances.

Further, he made an impression for the senior side in pre-season, but ultimately with competition for places so fierce at Anfield, it’s difficult to see the youngster making a breakthrough anytime soon.

With that in mind, Liverpool now have a key decision to make as Sky Sports report that Fiorentina have made a bid for him which will see him move on an initial loan deal with an option to buy included.

Time will tell if the Reds are willing to green light an exit, as if they can’t reassure the youngster of a clear path into Jurgen Klopp’s plans moving forward, then perhaps he will be intrigued by the idea of starting a new challenge elsewhere.

A move abroad for young English talent has worked for others in recent times, most notably with Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.

Fiorentina are perhaps trying to copy that strategy and have lined up a swoop for Duncan, with coach Vincenzo Montella looking to continue to bolster his squad before the September 2 transfer deadline for Italian clubs.

It’s an interesting proposition for Duncan to consider, and if Fiorentina are able to guarantee significant playing time, it could be a smart move for his development and improvement as a player as he needs to gain experience at the highest level.

There is no mention of a possible fee to potentially turn it into a permanent switch next summer, and so there is perhaps still some way to go before an agreement is reached between the two parties.