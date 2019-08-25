Chelsea could be willing to let Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko leave the club on loan this summer, with the Blues flop being linked with a move back to his former club Monaco.

Monaco swapped Ligue 1 for the Premier League in the summer of 2017, however since then, the midfielder has failed to make any kind of significant impact during his time at Stamford Bridge.

And now, it seems like the west London side could be ready to let Bakayoko leave on a temporary basis, and his former side Monaco could end up being the player’s destination.

As per L’Equipe, via the Sun, Chelsea have eased up on their view against letting Bakayoko leave on loan, with the Blues reportedly not in favour of loaning the player out beforehand according to the Sun’s same report.

The report also states that Monaco are said to be leading the race to sign the French international just two years after they originally let him leave.

Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Italian giants AC Milan, however the 25-year-old’s displays for the club weren’t enough to convince Milan into making his loan move permanent.

However despite this, it seems like Bakayoko could still be offered a temporary way out of Stamford Bridge by returning to his former club Monaco if this report is anything to go off.

Bakayoko was brilliant for Monaco during his previous stint at the Stade Louis II, thus we’re sure fans of the club will be glad if their side manage to get a deal for the player over the line ahead of next month’s deadline.