Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly set to lock horns over the possible signing of talented Exeter City youngster Ben Chrisene.

With Frank Lampard showing faith in youth so far this season, coupled with Jurgen Klopp’s track record of improving younger players, it seems a natural strategy for the two clubs to target top young talents.

According to The Sun, they’ve both set their sights on Chrisene, with Chelsea inviting him to train at the club’s facilities, while the 15-year-old has already done a similar thing at Liverpool.

Now it’s suggested that the two sides could be involved in a battle to land his signature if he decides to leave Exeter, although importantly it’s added in the report that Chelsea will need to get their transfer ban lifted first in order to make their move in January.

Given he is still a raw talent who is lacking experience, it would come as no surprise if both Chelsea and Liverpool are lining up a swoop for Chrisene with the intention of perhaps sending him back to Exeter on loan to continue his development and be in a better position to get regular playing time.

Having made a brief appearance in the Carabao Cup already this season, the youngster appears to be on the verge of a breakthrough at the club, and so it wouldn’t surely make sense to sign him and then see him sit on the bench at youth level.

Time will tell who makes an official bid and can convince Chrisene to join them, but Chelsea’s first priority is to seemingly get their ban overturned and avoid having to wait until next summer to launch their bid, at which point it could be too late if Liverpool look to add to the signings of youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg this summer.