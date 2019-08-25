Deal close: Celtic expected to finalise £3m signing next week to fill key need

It was expected that Celtic would sign another left back this Summer after Kieran Tierney completed his move to Arsenal. According to reports they expect to complete a signing next week and it could be good news all round for Scottish teams.

The Herald reported that Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor was expected to complete a £3m move to Celtic park in the next few days.

Although it would be a blow for Killie to lose one of their star players, it would be great to see a smaller team actually get a reasonable fee for an excellent youngster who has already played for Scotland.

We are so used to seeing the best players move to Celtic or Rangers for smaller fees so this could signal an end to those days.

It would also be a fantastic signing for Celtic as they need someone to step into the team to replace Tierney. They signed Boli Bolingoli Mbombo this Summer but he has looked exceptionally poor in recent games and always seem to be caught out of position.

Although Taylor is only 21, he has already made over 130 first team appearances for Kilmarnock so there shouldn’t be any worries about asking him to play straight away.

He’s capable in attack and defence and should prove to be a solid signing if it does go through.