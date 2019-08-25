Future deal agreed: Real Madrid set to sign Dutch star next Summer

Real Madrid seem to be going through a bit of a transition just now with several important players getting older and the feeling they want to move on some big names. According to reports, an important signing has already been secured for next summer.

An English speaking Real Madrid Twitter account has been relaying some information from Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz. They state that the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been agreed for next year:

Real Madrid put on hold Van De Beek’s signing completely but they’ve secured it for next summer. At the moment this has been agreed. [@jfelixdiaz – @marca] — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 25, 2019

Jose Felix Diaz is a well known journalist who covers Real Madrid so it does look likely that this deal will be done, although there is yet to be an official announcement from either club.

He would be an important addition for Zinedine Zidane given that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are getting older and a replacement needs to be brought in soon for one of them.

The 22 year-old has been a key player for Ajax over recent seasons but he came to everyone’s attention last year as part of the side that came so close to reaching the Champions League final.

He also scored the only goal as Ajax beat Spurs 1-0 in the first leg of their Semi-Final.

It’s also worth noting that Real Madrid are always looking to outdo Barcelona at any opportunity. Barca signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this Summer so it’s no great surprise to see Real trying to sign a similar player themselves.

Van de Beek has scored two goals in two games for Ajax this season and looks set to be an even more important member of their squad this season following de Jong’s departure.