Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is confident that Mason Mount won’t face any time on the sidelines after picking up a knock in the win over Norwich City.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, bagging two goals in his first three Premier League games for the club.

Lampard has shown faith in some of his youngsters, and both Mount and Tammy Abraham were decisive in the 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday.

They’ll be desperate to now build on that and continue to pick up wins to move up the Premier League table, and in order to do that, Lampard will hope to avoid any injury setbacks and keep the same winning line-up in place having already been without N’Golo Kante, Pedro and Antonio Rudiger this weekend.

After Mount hobbled off in the closing stages at Carrow Road, there was some concern that the Chelsea ace may have picked up an injury which would keep him sidelined, but Lampard is optimistic that it will clear up in the coming days and won’t be a problem.

“Mason took a knock to his calf, so that is better than a strain, obviously,’ said Lampard, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“So hopefully in a couple of days it will settle down, so hopefully that is good news. We will assess it.”

Time will tell if Mount is available for selection when Chelsea face Sheffield United next Saturday, and if there is any danger that he could aggravate the problem, the medical staff will undoubtedly pull the plug on his availability and give him the international break to make a full recovery in time to face Wolves on September 14.