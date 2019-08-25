Tottenham are reportedly growing in belief that centre-half Toby Alderweireld will sign a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

The 30-year-old’s current deal is set to expire next summer, and so Spurs will be facing the threat of losing him for nothing from January onwards when he’s free to talk to other clubs.

SEE MORE: Tottenham risk losing £50m star to Champions League giants if two other major deals go through

In turn, given his influence on Mauricio Pochettino’s side and having made 165 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, there is no doubt that Spurs will want to keep him on board to help them continue to make progress and compete for trophies moving forward.

It appears as though there could be a breakthrough in talks, as The Sun report that Tottenham are becoming more and more confident that Alderweireld will put pen to paper on a long-term deal to commit his future to the club.

It’s noted that the Belgian stalwart could have left for just £25m this summer, but rather surprisingly no major club around Europe seemingly made a serious offer to prise him away from north London.

That will ultimately be to Tottenham’s gain it seems if they can now agree on new terms to extend his contract, as it’s a sensible move regardless of whether or not he stays beyond next summer.

Should he wish to remain, he’ll continue to play a key role for Pochettino. However, if exit talk should refuse to go away, then at least Spurs will be in a much stronger position to demand a higher fee for their prized asset rather than have to potentially consider a cut-price deal in January to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

With that in mind, it’s a winning situation for Tottenham if they can agree on a new deal with Alderweireld, but time will tell if he does officially put pen to paper.