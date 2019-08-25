Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham heaped praise on Frank Lampard for his support towards the club’s youngsters.

Abraham was brilliant for the Blues against Norwich City, netting a brace as his side won 3-2 at Carrow Road to register their first win of the season. The youngster netted his first goal for Chelsea through a right-footed shot which beat the Canaries keeper Tim Krul. His second goal was a brilliant shot which was lowly driven from outside the penalty area. which turned out to be the winner for the Blues.

Abraham spoke to Chelsea’s official website about his goals and praised Lampard for his support towards the club’s younger players. The 21-year-old said: “It’s always nice to have that support behind you, especially how he [Lampard] supports the young lads. He gives us confidence. When a coach believes in you, you just want to do your best and give 100 per cent.”

Given the opportunities he has provided to the likes of Abraham and Mason Mount, there is no doubt that Chelsea’s youngsters have Lampard’s full support. After his brace yesterday, the 21-year-old’s confidence will definitely receive a boost and he is bound to score more goals for the Blues this season.

Chelsea’s next Premier League fixture is against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. It will the club’s first match against the Blades since 2007.