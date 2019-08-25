Jose Mourinho sets sights on ideal next job, prepared to play waiting game

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a return to Real Madrid and has turned down various offers already as he wants to wait to see what happens at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since December after leaving Manchester United, and has since been busy with various punditry roles.

However, the expectation is that he will eventually return to management, but it remains to be seen what job convinces him that it’s the right move for his career.

According to AS, the former Porto, Inter and Chelsea boss has turned down several offers, and is prepared to avoid committing to another club as he wants to wait and see if an opportunity presents itself at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane appeared to be under pressure after a disappointing pre-season, but their win over Celta Vigo on the opening weekend of the La Liga season would have relieved some of that scrutiny.

However, after being held by Real Valladolid this weekend, it remains to be seen if the French tactician can deliver consistent results or not, as after the Spanish giants experienced a bitterly disappointing campaign last year, they will not be in a patient mood to wait for success.

It’s suggested though that Mourinho will wait until January and then perhaps reconsider his options, as developments over the next few months could also result in openings elsewhere in Europe which could appeal to the 56-year-old.

The ‘Special One’ did of course enjoy a previous stint in the Spanish capital, winning a La Liga title and two domestic cups during his three-year stint there, and so perhaps another return to a former club could be a possibility.