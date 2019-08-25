Ligue 1 outfit consider offering ex-Leicester star £30,000-a-week deal as they look to seal free transfer

French side Amiens are reportedly considering handing free agent Danny Simpson a deal worth £30,000-a-week, as they look to seal a free transfer for the star.

Simpson, who was part of the Foxes’ 2015/16 squad that won the Premier League title, has been without a club since leaving Brendan Rodgers’ side earlier this summer, however now it seems like the defender could be offered a route back into football by Amiens.

As per the Sun, Amiens are in talks with Simpson over a potential move to the club, with the Ligue 1 side considering offering him the £30,000-a-week deal he wants in order to bag him on a free.

Simpson proved to be a valuable member of Leicester’s squad, with the former QPR man helping the club avoid relegation in 2014/15, as well as helping them win the title a season later as previously mentioned.

The 32-year-old still has a bit to offer despite him declining a bit in recent years, thus offering him a £30,000-a-week deal in order to sign him doesn’t look like the worst move Amiens can make.

Simpson has played in the PL for clubs like Newcastle, Blackburn and Man United over his career, and this experience would surely provide a boost to Amiens’ defensive options should they end up signing him this summer.

Amiens have already lost two of their opening three league games this season, something that suggests their defence could do with adding to ahead of the rest of their campaign.

And it seems like they’re eager to do that if this report regarding Simpson is anything to go off…